Macon man accused of punching another because someone was ‘making faces at him’

A man who went into the Atrium Health Urgent Care office on Zebulon Road in northwestern Bibb County one afternoon in late October said a person there, according to an arrest warrant, “was making faces at him.”

The man, 31, further mentioned that because of the gestures he became “irritated.”

The warrant went on to note that the man “went over and got into a verbal altercation with the person. At this time the person’s father told the suspect to leave them alone and to leave.”

The Oct. 24 encounter continued between the 31-year-old, described in the warrant as “homeless,” and the father.

More words were exchanged, which, as the warrant put it, “led to the suspect punching the father in the face.”

The father, who did not know the man, was then said to have punched the alleged instigator several times in the face.

The homeless man was charged with simple battery.

The warrant did not elaborate on who was “making faces” or why.

Dispatches: A Monroe County sheriff’s report said a 63-year-old woman from Forsyth told a deputy that her son became “aggressive” and began “jumping on his mama” during an Oct. 10 argument about a mattress. . . . On Oct. 19, a Forsyth-area man in his early 20s reported an apparent Snapchat scam to sheriff’s officials. The man said he received messages from a “spam account” threatening “to share his nude pictures if he did not send them $200,” which he did. He was “advised to block the account” and get in touch with his bank.