Macon man admits intent to distribute heroin

Sep. 25—MACON — A Macon resident with a criminal history that includes an armed robbery conviction admitted in court that he possessed with the intent to distribute heroin as a result of a federal investigation into drug trafficking in middle Georgia.

Adrian Howard, 46, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin before U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell. Howard faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. Sentencing will occur within 90 days.

"Individuals with lengthy criminal pasts who choose to continue engaging in illegal activities which harm our communities will find their cases elevated to the federal level," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "Holding repeat violent offenders accountable for their crimes is one part of a larger strategic effort by local, state and federal law enforcement to reduce crime in every city across the Middle District of Georgia."

"The distribution of heroin and methamphetamine continues to plague many communities, but DEA and its law enforcement partners are committed to protecting our communities," Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy said. "This guilty plea is a direct result of what can be achieved when DEA works tirelessly to disrupt, dismantle and destroy drug distribution networks. This guilty plea is a 'win' for the Macon community because this criminal has been removed from the streets."

According to court documents, the Drug Enforcement Administration became aware through a confidential source in Feb. 2021 that Howard was dealing methamphetamine in middle Georgia. Two controlled buys of methamphetamine from Howard occurred at a rental home he occupied on Eveline Avenue in Macon in February and March 2021. After the two controlled buys, DEA obtained and executed a search warrant at 1728 Eveline Ave. on March 18, 2021.

Story continues

At the time the search warrant was executed, 10 individuals were present at the address, located both inside and outside the residence, including Howard. Agents found two black safes in Howard's bedroom that were observed in the same location during a previous controlled buy from Howard. The safes contained quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, empty plastic bags, drug related paraphernalia and $2,179 in cash. Underneath a black pillow on Howard's bed, agents found a stolen handgun.

Additional bags containing controlled substances were located throughout the bedroom. Howard admitted in federal court to knowingly possessing with intent to distribute heroin on March 18, 2021. Howard has a lengthy criminal record that includes a prior felony conviction of armed robbery in Crawford County Superior Court.

The case was investigated by DEA. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joy Odom is prosecuting the case.