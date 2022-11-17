Macon man arrested with 2 backpacks full of drugs including crack, meth

A Macon man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested with two bookbags full of drugs including meth, cocaine and crack.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a call about a person with a gun at a Marathon gas station.

On their way to the scene, deputies learned that the person with a gun was in a black sedan in the parking lot.

When they arrived, deputies found Christopher Tyriq-Amir Jackson, 20, sitting in a Nissan Altima.

When deputies approached his car, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana.

During a search of the Altima, deputies located two bookbags containing large quantities of marijuana, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and methamphetamine, and two handguns.

Jackson was taken into custody and booked into the Bibb County Jail.

He is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of possession of Schedule I or narcotics and a Schedule II controlled substance.

He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

