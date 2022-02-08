Macon man arrested for bomb threat at new Waffle House on Forsyth Road

A Macon man was arrested after reportedly calling in a bomb threat to a Macon Waffle house on Monday night.

19-year-old Tracy Thomas Williams called in a bomb threat around 9 p.m. to the Waffle House located at 4056 Forsyth Road, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff and customers exited the building before contacting the Bibb County’s Sheriff’s Office. Investigators and members of the K-9 unit arrived on the scene and cleared the building. No explosive devices were found and no one was injured.

Williams was interviewed by investigators and it was determined he made the phone call. He was arrested for terroristic threats and acts.

If anyone has any additional information about the bomb threat contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.