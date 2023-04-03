Macon man arrested, charged with murder in Sunday morning shooting on Log Cabin Drive

Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon and charged him with killing a Macon man in a shooting on Log Cabin Drive in west Macon earlier that morning, officials said.

Deputies arrested Torey Antwan Burnette, 33, Sunday afternoon after a shooting on the 3700 block of Log Cabin Drive left Zyshown Dunn, 21, dead at about 9:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Dunn was visiting Burnette at his house Sunday morning when a fight broke out between them, according to the statement. Burnette allegedly shot Dunn, who died at the scene, Bibb coroner Leon Jones said.

Burnette was still at the house when police arrived, the statement said. Deputies arrested him and charged him with murder after questioning him. He was held without bond at the Bibb County jail.

The fatal shooting is the third in the past week and second over the weekend in Bibb County. Christopher Matthew Rachalla, 37, died Wednesday night after trying to intervene in a domestic dispute. Donmeico Mounice Flowers, 26, died early Saturday morning after he was shot in a fight.

Burnette’s death is the 14th homicide in Macon this year, according to Telegraph archives.