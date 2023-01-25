Macon man arrested Tuesday night in shooting at chicken restaurant on Pio Nono Avenue

Authorities arrested a man and charged him with murder in the shooting that killed a Dublin man at a fast food restaurant Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Deputies arrested Alonzo Bernard Hicks, 21, Tuesday evening and charged him with the murder of Robert Wells, 60, at the Intown Suites Extended Stay hotel on Eisenhower, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The hotel sits less than a mile around the corner from the Mrs. Winner’s chicken eatery where Wells was shot at around noon Tuesday. He was found dead in his truck. Deputies reported a suspect dressed in all black who fled into the woods behind the restaurant after the shooting.

That night Hicks was arrested by sheriff’s deputies with the help of Bibb County’s gang unit as well as the U.S Marshals Southeastern Fugitive Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets task force. He was charged with Wells’s murder and aggravated assault and is being held in jail without bond.

Wells’s death marked the sixth homicide in Macon this year, coming just after a weekend that saw three violent deaths, including two homicides.