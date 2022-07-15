Macon man charged with murder after shooting victim dies from injuries, police say

A Macon man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 42-year-old Eddie Antonio Thomas.

Thomas was shot on Feb. 5 in the 400 block of Bob White Road and taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and then released to his Thomaston home. On March 11, he was taken to Upson Regional Hospital, where he died, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Officials determined, following an autopsy, that Thomas died due to complications from the Feb. 5 shooting.

Terrance Marquis Williams, 26 of Macon, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the original shooting. He was later released from the Bibb County jail on a $38,5000 bond.

After Thomas’ death and autopsy, Williams was charged with murder. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Williams and continues to investigate the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.