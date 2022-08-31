Macon man charged in odd sock attack. Woman accused of jabbing wife’s eye with screwdriver

A Macon woman was indicted this week by a Bibb County grand jury on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery in connection with an alleged screwdriver attack on her wife last month.

Titianna S. Raines, 28, was also formally charged with family violence and stalking in the domestic dispute, which was believed to have happened at a home on the city’s west side.

Monday’s indictment noted that Raines’ wife, 35, was “maliciously” assaulted “with a screwdriver,” causing “bodily harm ... by depriving (her wife) of her eye.”

A sheriff’s report of the late-July incident said that Raines’ wife reported the matter 11 days later.

The wife told a sheriff’s deputy that she was cooking dinner the evening of July 31 and that Raines “was upset with her” and punched her in the face.

The blow, according to the report, caused the wife to “her to knock (a) pot of collard greens over on her legs,” burning her.

The wife said she tried to get away, but that Raines “pulled out a screwdriver and told her if she tried to leave she was going to beat her again and kill her,” the report said.

The wife sought medical help Aug. 3. She was said to have suffered an orbital fracture to her left eye.

Her vision was described as “blurry” and she is “unable to see” well, the report said.

Raines was jailed Aug. 11 and was being held Tuesday at the county jail in lieu of a $18,700 bond.

In another case Bibb grand jurors heard Monday, a Macon man was formally charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

The charge stems from a July 28 incident at the Medical Center in downtown.

A hospital police officer was struck with an unusual weapon: a sock with a heart monitor crammed inside it.

It was unclear why the man accused, Timothy Lee Snow, was at the Hemlock Street hospital or how he allegedly came to fashion or possess such an improvised, sling-like device.

Snow, 43, had been arrested and jailed the day before for violating terms of his probation.

Barely a week prior, Snow had been sentenced in Bibb Superior Court as a first offender in a drug case from late 2019 in which he was accused of mailing a Christmas card containing methamphetamine to a woman incarcerated at the county jail.

He was arrested July 27, nine days after being sentenced, on a charge of possession of meth with the intent to distribute.

Details and circumstances of the alleged attack on hospital policeman Curtis Tyler were not fully clear.

A sheriff’s report of the July 28 matter said Snow, armed with a heart monitor-laden sock, struck the officer “several times.”

The officer “got control of the situation” by using a Taser to subdue Snow, the report said. Tyler was said to have suffered “open lacerations which had to be stitched up.”

Snow was taken back to jail, where he was being held Tuesday without bond.