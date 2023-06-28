Macon man charged with trafficking more than 50 guns to Syracuse, court records show

A grand jury indicted a Macon man last week in Syracuse on charges of trafficking more than 50 guns to New York, court documents show.

Raeneisha Evans, 30, was charged June 20 after allegedly buying 52 guns in 2021 and driving to Syracuse to sell several of them illegally, according to an indictment from a grand jury in Onondaga County in upstate New York.

Evans bought, transported and sold guns between May 25, 2021 and Feb. 26, 2023, according to the indictment. The guns were recovered by Syracuse Police between September of 2021 and February of this year.

The indictment also charged Julius Anderson, 32, and Veronica Williams, 35, both of Syracuse for helping buy and sell the guns.

Evans was held at the Onondaga County Justice Center last week, police said. Williams and Anderson were also taken into custody.

Police recovered 16 of the trafficked guns in Syracuse and found that four of them had been used in crimes, including a murder-suicide, according to a report from Syracuse.com. Police also told Syracuse.com that Evans had been flagged for buying so many guns in Georgia in 2021.

The Onondaga District Attorney’s office could not provide additional information about the case. Evans has no prior criminal record in Macon aside from a traffic violation, court documents show.