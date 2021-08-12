Macon man convicted on gun, drug charges

Aug. 12—MACON — A federal jury has convicted a Macon resident with a lengthy criminal history of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and Tramadol, as well as illegally possessing a firearm and possessing a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Kelvin Henry, 56, of Macon, was found guilty of one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, one count of possession with intent to distribute Tramadol, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime following a two-day trial in Macon federal court.

Henry is facing a mandatory minimum of 15 years up to a maximum of life in prison plus a maximum $10 million fine for his crimes. Sentencing before U.S. District Judge Tilman (Tripp) Self is scheduled for Nov. 2. There is no parole in the federal system.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office will continue to do everything in our power to reduce violence and crime in the Middle District of Georgia, and armed career criminals who deal drugs and tote guns will be held accountable," acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "I want to commend the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and DEA for their work investigating this case and helping us bring the defendant to justice."

"The conviction of the armed repeat offender in this case exemplifies the clear and present danger of drugs like meth, heroin, and prescription pills such as tramadol poses to our communities," Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy said. "Because of the collective efforts between DEA and its law enforcement partners, this defendant will spend well-deserved time in prison when sentenced."

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, a confidential source informed agents in January 2019 that Henry was selling crystal methamphetamine, heroin and other illegal drugs from his Macon residence for the past eight years. Following an investigation, a search warrant was issued, and law enforcement searched Henry's property on March 7, 2019, recovering a semi-automatic pistol, bundles of cash, and more than a kilogram of drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin and Tramadol.

The case was investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and DEA. Assistant U.S. Attorney William Keyes and Paul McCommon are prosecuting the case.