Macon man dies over a month after being injured in East Macon shooting

A Macon man died early Thursday morning from wounds sustained in a shooting on June 5 in East Macon, officials said.

Another man died and two other people were injured in the shooting.

Jarvis Devon Hill, 23, was taken to the hospital at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning with medical complications resulting from the incident. He died close to 2 a.m., Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Hill is the second death as a result of the June 5 shooting, which happened at the 300 block of Jones Avenue. The other victim, 19-year-old Cleveland Rains, died at the hospital following the shooting. Two other victims, 19-year-old Ralph Hughes and 22-year-old Alizya Sinclair, were injured but stable after the incident.

On June 5, a caller reported multiple people had been shot in an abandoned house on Jones Avenue. Rains was found behind the house by police, while Hill, Hughes and Sinclair left for the hospital in a personal vehicle.

An autopsy of Hill’s body has been requested to determine the cause of death. The shooting is still under investigation, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Hill is Macon’s 41st homicide of 2022.