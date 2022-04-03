Macon man faces 30-year sentence on child porn charges

Apr. 3—MACON — A Macon resident who assumed the social media identity of a 12-year-old girl using threats and then forced the victim to produce child sexual abuse material that he sold online, is facing a maximum of 30 years of federal imprisonment for his crime.

Anthony Sparks Brown, 27, of Macon, pleaded guilty to production of child pornography before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III. Brown faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years up to a maximum of 30 years of imprisonment, a maximum $250,000 fine and a maximum lifetime of supervised release. Brown also will have to register as a sex offender for life upon release from prison. Sentencing is scheduled for July 12. There is no parole in the federal system.

"The facts in this case are terrible, but, sadly, all too common," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "The epidemic of child sexual exploitation online is such that parents must empower themselves and their children with information and take the necessary proactive measures to protect themselves from online predators. Federal, state and local law enforcement resources are being engaged to track down and stop cyber child predators around the clock."

"The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent victims," GBI Director Vic Reynolds said. "No child should be subject to online exploitation. As we work with internet service providers and other law enforcement agency partners, we are ensuring that predators like this defendant are held accountable."

According to court documents, the GBI received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in January 2019, based on a report originating from Facebook detailing child sexual abuse material communicated between two Facebook users: a middle school-aged female (Jane Doe No. 1) and a 57-year-old man. An ensuing investigation ultimately revealed that Brown was using the Jane Doe No. 1 account to possess, distribute and sell child sexual abuse material.

Brown had met the real Jane Doe No. 1, a 12-year-old girl from Tennessee, on Instagram in 2018. Brown told investigators that she sent him nude images. Later, Brown threatened the 12-year-old on Facebook using an alias, sending her these images and other sexually explicit photos and stating that he was sure that she didn't want her parents to see the images. Brown then proposed they make a deal whereby in exchange for Jane Doe No. 1's Facebook login information, Brown would refrain from sending out her explicit photos.

Jane Doe No. 1 complied and sent her credentials to Brown. That same day, Brown began soliciting sexual images and videos from the girl, using threats.

Brown was taken into custody on July 9, 2019, at his residence at the Intown Suites Hotel in Macon, where he was also employed. Brown admitted he threatened the girl in order to receive her Facebook passwords and assumed her identity on Facebook, chatting with her friends and family on that platform. He further admitted to using threats to coerce more sexually exploitative images and videos from her, distributing those images and selling some of the images to her uncle.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

The case was investigated by the GBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Kalim is prosecuting the case, with support from Assistant U.S. Attorney Joy Odom.