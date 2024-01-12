A Macon man found human remains in Bibb County. He took a bone home, police say

A Macon man found human remains in a field Thursday afternoon in west Macon near Interstate 475, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

But the unidentified man apparently took the hip bone home before he took deputies to the field to show them the location of the remains, according to a news release.

Deputies came to a large, open field on Hawaiian Village Drive about 2 p.m. Thursday after the man called to report human remains he had found there, according to a news release. When deputies arrived, they confirmed that the man had found a human hip bone.

Investigators did not find any other remains after searching the field. The bone will be analyzed by the GBI Crime Lab, according to the news release.

Hawaiian Village Drive runs parallel to I-475 in west Macon near Eisenhower Parkway.

This is a developing story. The Telegraph will add more details as they become available.