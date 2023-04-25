Macon man gets life sentence after pleading guilty to 2020 fatal shooting

A Macon man on Monday pleaded guilty to a 2020 fatal shooting at a north Macon apartment complex.

Kendarius Trevon Hill, 23, was sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to killing Douglas Wilmale Stevenson, 22, in May 2020 at the Riverwalk Apartments in north Bibb County.

Hill shot Stevenson multiple times, including once in the head, during a crowded fight outside the apartment building, prosecuting attorneys said during the plea. Stevenson died at the scene.

Police in Sandy Springs arrested Hill three days later after they pulled him over for driving without headlights or taillights, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported. Hill’s co-defendant in the case, Terico Deshawn Little, 25, was arrested in August 2020, according to Telegraph archives.

Prosecuting attorneys said that Hill told a cop to “tell his family he loved them, because he would never see them again.”

Multiple family members of both Hill and Stevenson were at the hearing. When Hill’s sister heard him plead guilty, she rushed out of the courtroom and threw a wooden chair, briefly halting court proceedings.

Stevenson’s mother also was at the hearing and spoke prior to sentencing after Hill pleaded guilty.

“I’m just glad it’s over. I’ve been having nightmares for three years,” Stevenson’s mother said. “I just hate that he took my son’s life. I hope Mr. Hill can find God wherever he is so he can go to him and pray.”

The case

Prosecuting attorneys laid out the case against Hill prior to the plea and revealed the details that led to the shooting, and how he was connected to it prior to his arrest.

The violence stemmed from a feud between three female prostitutes and Little, an alleged pimp, over a cell phone, attorneys said.

When Little told the three women to meet him at the apartment complex to resolve the spat, they drove in their own car while Little hitched a ride from Stevenson, who did not know Hill or the three women, evidence showed.

A fight broke out over who owned the cell phone once Little and the three women met, attorneys said. Little allegedly drew a gun and fired first, which drew the attention of several men that came to the defense of the women.

One of those men was Hill, who had a relationship with one of the women, attorneys said. He drew a pistol and fired at Little. He then shot into Stevenson’s car and hit him multiple times, killing him, evidence showed.

Attorneys cited evidence including a text from Hill to one of the women that read “I love you… it was all for you” in reference to the shooting and a phone call with a witness in which Hill claimed he shot Stevenson “because he wanted to show he was hard.”

When he was pulled over in Sandy Springs, police found live rounds in Hill’s Chevy Tahoe that matched the ones used to kill Stevenson. The bullets cemented the case against Hill when paired with witness accounts of his dark green Tahoe at the scene, attorneys said.

Hill and defense attorneys agreed with the prosecuting attorneys’ recounting of the case, leading to the plea.

Little is also charged with murder in the case along with aggravated assault. He has a probation revocation scheduled for May 2.