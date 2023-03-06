Macon man kidnapped night before court appearance on murder charge, police say

A Macon man accused of murder in a 2021 gas station shooting was kidnapped Sunday night a day before he was scheduled to appear in court, officials said.

Christian Demond Williams, 23, was due to appear in court Monday for a murder charge, according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Williams in 2021 and charged him in the killing of Gregory Lamar Watkins, 27, at a gas station.

As Williams walked up to his house Sunday night just after 11:30 p.m., camera footage showed two people dressed in black approach him, the sheriff’s office said. The two people dragged Williams from the porch and out of his yard.

Bibb sheriff’s deputies requested help locating Williams and the kidnappers. He was last seen wearing all-dark clothing and a red cap.

Murder charge

The shooting happened at a Chevron gas mart on Emery Highway about a block east of Coliseum Drive in April of 2021. Williams allegedly entered the store and yelled at Watkins, then fired several shots. Watkins later died at a local hospital.

Williams was granted bond in December 2021, but a motion to revoke his bond was filed Thursday, court documents show.