Macon man killed after south Bibb shooting becomes second homicide of MLK weekend

A Macon man died Monday night after a shooting in south Bibb County near Interstate 75, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The death is the second homicide of 2024, with both coming over the weekend.

Tavores Maurice Pearson, 44, died at about 11 p.m. Monday after he was shot at around 9:30 p.m. on the 3200 block of Houston Avenue in south Macon just east of I-75, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at the location and found Pearson with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries, according to Bibb County deputy coroner Richard Robinson. Pearson’s family was notified.

No one else was hurt in the shooting. Details about what led to the shooting or who else was involved were not immediately released.

The shooting was still under investigation Tuesday morning.

Clifford Tyrone Browner, 42, died from a gunshot wound Sunday morning in what was Macon’s first homicide of the year.

Macon had 40 homicides in 2023, down 30 from 2022.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.