A Macon man was sent to prison for 2013 bank robbery. He tried to rob it again, prosecutor says

A Macon man recently released from prison for bank robbery pleaded guilty Tuesday to trying to rob a bank at the same location he held up in 2013, according to a statement from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

William Jeffrey Lowder Jr., 41, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted bank robbery in Middle District federal court Tuesday after he tried to rob the Truist Bank at 3600 Mercer University Drive in Macon Jan. 27, court evidence showed.

Lowder passed a note to a teller that read “Money out the register, no dye packs, Sorry!” at about 11 a.m. that morning, according to the release, and indicated to a clerk that he had a gun.

When he learned the clerk did not have a register, Lowder left the bank. An hour after the incident he called his parole officer, reporting his own crime and turning himself in. The attempted robbery was captured on surveillance cameras.

Lowder had been in federal prison for robbing a bank at the same location in 2013 when it was a Suntrust Bank, court records show. He was recently released from that stint at the time of his attempted robbery, the release said.

“The defendant’s choice to attempt to rob a community bank located near a busy university campus caused unnecessary panic in a peaceful place of business,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary in the statement. “As Mr. Lowder well knows, individuals who threaten the peace will face consequences. I want to thank the U.S. Probation Office, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI for their quick response.”

Lowder faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, according to the attorney’s office.