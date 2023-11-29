Macon man sentenced to 3 years in prison for throwing hot grease on Popeyes employee

A Macon man pleaded guilty Monday in Bibb County Superior Court to throwing a pot of hot grease on a man in a Popeyes restaurant.

Jordan Alexander Duncan, 25, was sentenced by Judge David L. Mincey III to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in the grease-throwing incident.

According to the story laid out by prosecuting attorneys, Duncan walked into the chicken eatery on Mercer University Drive in November 2021 to pick up his last paycheck from when he worked there.

When Duncan came into the restaurant, he grabbed a pot, stuck it into the fryer and threw the grease onto Kelvin Early, an employee, attorneys said.

Early suffered second- and third-degree burns. It was unclear in the account laid out in court why Duncan may have thrown the grease at Early, but Duncan, his attorney and his mother all testified that he suffered from some mental health issues and substance abuse problems.

Duncan said in court that he understood he needed to change and that he was “committed to getting there.” He and his mother asked that he be sentenced to a rehabilitation program in addition to his prison time.

Early was not in court for Duncan’s sentencing, although prosecutors said he did want some form of punishment for Duncan.

In addition to prison time, special conditions of the sentence told Duncan to stay away from both Early and the Popeyes restaurant.