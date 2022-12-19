Macon man shot at bar Saturday is city’s 70th homicide of 2022

A Macon man shot at a bar last week died over the weekend from his injuries, officials said.

The man’s death was the 70th homicide in Macon this year.

Dedrick Bulls, 42, was shot Dec. 12 at Full House Tavern, a restaurant and bar on Bloomfield Road off Mercer University Drive near the old Macon Mall. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m., police said.

Bulls died at a local hospital Saturday morning from gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

The press release did not mention whether Bulls was a patron at the bar. Bulls had in the past been a bouncer at other bars, according to court documents.

Bulls also had past ties to Pennsylvania and had been a registered pharmacy technician, according to court documents.