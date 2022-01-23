Macon man shot early Saturday evening dies from wounds at local hospital

A Bibb County man was fatally wounded in Macon’s Unionville neighborhood early Saturday evening.

Kena Jermaine Marshall, 47, was shot in the 300 block of Pansy Avenue just after 5 p.m. while at a “gathering,” according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s police report.

Marshall was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Next have kin have been notified. The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting, the fifth in Macon this year.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.