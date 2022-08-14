Macon man shot and killed early Sunday morning, woman charged with murder

A Macon man was fatally shot early Sunday morning in what Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are calling a domestic dispute.

Deondra Fitchett, 45, was pronounced dead after deputies found him at a home in the 1300 block of Woodliff Street around 1:30 a.m. Tashanie Marie Negron, 27, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

Fitchett is the 44th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.