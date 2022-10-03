Macon man slain in ‘domestic situation’ in home on Zebulon Road, police say

A 50-year-old Bibb County man was shot to death Sunday in what was described as “a domestic situation” at his house on Zebulon Road, sheriff’s officials said.

The slain man, Eddie Lee Riddle, was found “unresponsive with a gunshot wound” when sheriff’s deputies arrived in the wake of the 2:30 p.m. incident, the officials said in a statement.

It was unclear what prompted the gunfire.

Further details were not known, though Riddle’s wife, Lateesha Riddle, 33, and his mother-in-law were questioned by investigators. As of midday Monday no one had been charged in his death.

“The above information,” the sheriff’s statement noted, referring to the scant details, “is preliminary and could change as the investigation progresses. ... Investigators are still determining what (led) to the shooting.”

The fatal episode happened at 5237 Zebulon Road at a house Eddie Riddle bought six years ago this week. The place lies roughly halfway between Bass and Forsyth roads.

Eddie Riddle’s death was the county’s 54th homicide of the year. The 2022 death toll now matches that of last year’s record-high for homicides here. Last year, the 54th slaying in Macon did not happen until Dec. 28.