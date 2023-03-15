Macon man threatens to burn down animal welfare office, shoot employees to get dogs back, police say

Police arrested a Macon man Monday after he allegedly threatened to burn down the animal welfare office and shoot employees in an effort to take back his dogs, officials said.

Billy Darnell Taylor Jr., 52, of Macon was charged with making terroristic threats Monday after deputies said he and Sierra Adiasor, 36, called the Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare office and threatened employees over Taylor’s two dogs, according to an incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Bibb sheriff’s deputies took the two dogs from a house near Columbus Road because they had been abused, the report said. Taylor and Adiasor called the office and left a threatening voicemail, saying they would get their dogs back by “any means necessary, even if they have to die to do it,” the report said.

Adiasor also allegedly said she should have run over the two deputies and the animal welfare employees with her vehicle, threatening to beat one person with a “black pole” she had in her car. In the background of the message, deputies heard Taylor saying he “would get them [expletives].”

The duo’s final threat for the deputies and employees was that they would “burn the animal control building to the ground and shoot them bitches when they run out,” according to Taylor’s arrest warrant.

Taylor was arrested at his home Monday and Adiasor was still at large Wednesday, wanted on charges of terroristic threats. It was unclear in the report how Taylor and Adiasor allegedly abused the dogs.