Macon mom, boyfriend indicted on murder charges in toddler’s ‘blunt force trauma’ death

A Macon woman and her boyfriend were indicted Monday on murder charges in the 2018 death of the woman’s 15-month-old son.

Carla Rochelle Pounds, the mother of the allegedly slain child, De’Yuntis Car’Mon Pounds, was formally charged last year with murder and other crimes in the case.

On Monday, Bibb County grand jurors handed up a new indictment which now charges Carla Pounds and her boyfriend, Denzel Leon Clark Sr., with malice murder, felony murder, cruelty to children and second-degree murder.

According to the indictment, the couple, in mid-July 2018, caused the toddler’s death “by inflicting blunt force trauma to (his) head and body.”

Monday’s court filing does not elaborate.

Carla Pounds, who was 21 when she was arrested in the days after De’Yuntis’ July 18, 2018, death, has been out of jail on bond as the case has worn on for more than four years.

Clark, her boyfriend, had not been arrested as of midday Tuesday. The indictment does not mention what led the authorities to identify Clark as a suspect in De’Yuntis’ death.

The case against Carla Pounds was dead-docketed for 60 days earlier this year due to what court documents described as “significant discovery outstanding,” a possible reference to the dead child’s medical records which prosecutors had yet to obtain.

In child-death cases, such records are often relied on to show that their deaths were not the result of preexisting conditions.