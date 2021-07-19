Macon Regional Crimestoppers awards $1 million in tip money

Jul. 19—MACON — One million dollars have been awarded by Macon Regional Crimestoppers (MRCS) to citizens who have supplied tips leading to the successful capture of wanted fugitives in the Macon area.

The $1 million reward payout milestone was reached after an anonymous tipster called the MRCS Tip Line on May 10 with information about Regional Raines, a suspect on the MCRS Top 15 Most Wanted List. This information ultimately led to the successful capture of Raines by U.S. Marshals on May 26. Raines was wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office on multiple charges, including four counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, along with other charges. MRCS recently presented a reward check to the anonymous tipster.

"Macon Regional Crimestoppers has paid out more than $1 million to responsive citizens who have done their part to address crime in our community by reporting the whereabouts of wanted fugitives, many with dangerous and lengthy criminal records," Warren Selby, chairman of Macon Regional Crimestoppers, said in a news release. "This milestone achievement is the result of a successful partnership between our citizens, the media and law enforcement to work toward the shared goal of a safer community."

MRCS is a local nonprofit dedicated to increasing the safety of citizens, serving Bibb, Baldwin, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Twiggs, counties. The organization partners with law enforcement agencies and community groups to provide anonymous rewards for tips that lead to criminal arrests.

MRCS has cleared 9,875 cases since its inception in 2000 and has awarded $1,004,059 to date to tipsters. Citizens can safely and anonymously report tips by calling 1-877-68CRIME. Crimestoppers provides automatic rewards of $1,000 minimum payout on the Top 15 Fugitive List and up to $2,000 for tips leading to the arrest of wanted fugitives. To learn more about Macon Regional Crimestoppers and to view the list of wanted persons, visit www.crimestop.us.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.