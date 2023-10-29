UPDATE: Macon teen arrested, charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting

Police arrested a Macon teen and charged him with murder in the fatal shooting of another local teen Saturday evening.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tylik Mantrez Green, 17, and charged him with murder in connection with the death of Tre’mon Jarrell, 14.

Jarrell was shot near the intersection of Heron Street and Wren Avenue around 8 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Next of kin has been notified.

Investigators arrested Green in the wee hours of Sunday morning. He’s being held in the Bibb County jail without bond.

Green is the 35th violent homicide in Bibb County in 2023.