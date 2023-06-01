Macon teen arrested for murder allegedly talked about shooting on Instagram, warrant reveals

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon teenager for murder Wednesday after he apparently talked about the crimes in an Instagram chat, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Telegraph.

Deputies arrested Raheem Serre Smith, 17, Wednesday after he was connected to the drive-by shooting April 8 that killed Ozias Gore, 15, in Macon, according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant for Smith’s arrest said investigators tied Smith to the shooting after he talked about the case in an Instagram group chat. Smith talked about Gore, the murder and the weapons used in the murder, the warrant said.

The specifics of Smith’s messages were unclear in the warrant. The warrant did not specify if Smith confessed to Gore’s killing, only that he discussed details of the murder.

Gore died at about 3 p.m. April 8 after Smith allegedly drove down the 5900 block of Bloomfield Road and shot into the home Gore was in, the sheriff’s office said. An incident report on the shooting reported “multiple bullet holes in the front of the house.”

Gore died after authorities took him to a local hospital following the shooting. Smith was held in the Bibb jail without bond Wednesday after his arrest. Further details about the arrest were unavailable pending investigation, the sheriff’s office said.