Macon teen dies two days after being shot in the head on Carlisle Avenue

A Macon teen died Sunday afternoon after he was shot in the head Friday, officials said.

Tyreek Young, 17, died around 4 p.m. Sunday from the gunshot wound, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said. Young sustained the injury Friday night when he and another Macon teenager were shot around 9:30 p.m., according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Young and an unidentified male, 18, were found in the road on the 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue with gunshot wounds. Young was transported to Atrium Health Navicent, where he was listed in critical condition until his death Sunday.

The other gunshot victim, who was shot in the leg, is listed in stable condition at Navicent, according to the sheriff’s office.

The death marks the 38th homicide in Bibb County this year. There is no information on a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.