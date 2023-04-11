Macon teen’s hostage prank call at McDonald’s ends in arrest

Police arrested a Macon woman Tuesday after she allegedly made a prank 911 call claiming people were being held hostage inside a McDonald’s, officials said.

Police charged Tiara Simoune Everett, 18, with false report of a crime and unlawful conduct during a 911 call Tuesday after her prank call Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Everett called 911 shortly before 4:30 p.m., Friday, from the lobby of a McDonald’s on Ocmulgee East Boulevard near Interstate 16 in east Macon and claimed there was a man who was “upset that his order was wrong,” the statement said.

Everett told dispatch that five people were being held at gunpoint, including children, and that the man threatened to kill anyone who screamed, according to the statement. Everett said she was hiding in the bathroom, but investigators found she was actually in the lobby when she called.

Everett ended the call when deputies arrived at the restaurant, the statement said. Deputies learned there was no hostage situation and, after investigating, arrested Everett Tuesday for the prank call. She was taken to the Bibb County jail.