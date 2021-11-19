Macon teen tells cop that she and her mom ‘do not get along’ so she smashed her TV

One afternoon in mid-October, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy arrived at disturbance call on Georgia Place and heard, as an incident report described it, “two female voices arguing on the front porch.”

The voices, it turned out, belonged to a woman and her 17-year-old daughter. The mother told the deputy that the daughter “got mad and broke her TV,” a 55-inch flat-panel, the report noted.

The teen soon admitted that was the case. Her reason was nebulous other than it was “because of her mother.” The daughter went on to say that she and her mom were arguing because they “do not get along.”

The teen said her mom “is always trying to pick fights with her about something” and said she “just wanted to leave and go somewhere else.”

The mother said it was not the first time her daughter had damaged property “because of her temper.” The teen was jailed on a trespassing charge.

Dispatches: A 29-year-old man from Covington said he had been at Stixx, a Forsyth pool hall, one night in late October and that while standing in line for food someone punched him in the face. Knocked unconscious, the man said he came to half an hour or so later and that his eye was swollen shut. A Monroe County sheriff’s report said the man had no idea who hit him or why. . . . A man on Smith Road northwest of Forsyth accidentally shot himself in the foot Nov. 1. When a sheriff’s deputy arrived the man had wrapped his bleeding foot in a towel, explaining that he had gone to retrieve his .22-caliber Ruger from his car and forgotten it was loaded. . . . According to an incident report, a man who lives on Shi Road in Monroe County said that one night in early November “some kind of animal came onto his property and killed four of his goats.” A deputy’s write-up went on to say that the goats “had been bitten and killed,” but that what bit them was a mystery.