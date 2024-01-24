Macon teenager wounded during traffic stop is arrested, charged with shooting at deputy

A Macon teenager who was shot by a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy has been charged.

The suspect, identified as Jordan Jamal Rozier, 17, was shot at about 11 a.m. Monday during a traffic stop of an apparently stolen vehicle in the 800 block of West Grenada Terrace just off Houston Avenue in south Macon, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Rozier and others, believed to been teenagers, got out of the car when police pulled it over. When deputies tried to approach them, Rozier allegedly shot at a deputy.

Deputies fired back and hit Rozier, who was then given a tourniquet at the scene before he was taken to a local hospital.

Rozier was charged with felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after he was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon, the news release said. He is being held at the Bibb County Jail in downtown Macon without bond.

Rozier has no recorded criminal history. a search of Bibb County court records show.

It was unclear what prompted Rozier to shoot at the deputy during the traffic stop.

“One of the occupants ran to one of the apartments just behind where the vehicle stop happened. And there were some individuals in that particular apartment that have been taken in for questioning,” Sheriff David Davis said Monday afternoon at the scene. “There have not been any charges brought in that regard to those individuals at this time, but they are being questioned as to what’s going on.”

Rozier is the only person arrested and charged in connection with the shooting so far.

The sheriff’s office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case.