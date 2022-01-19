Macon toddler wounded in Friday night shooting recovering from chest wound

A 3-year-old Macon boy who was struck in the chest by a bullet that ripped through the windshield of a car he was riding in along Mumford Road late Friday was out of the hospital and recovering at home on Wednesday, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said.

The boy, whose name was redacted from an incident report describing the shooting, was wounded shortly after 10 p.m. Friday.

A preliminary sheriff’s report describing the episode said the boy’s mother was at the wheel of a 2001 Lexus GS 300 as it cruised down Mumford Road approaching Napier Avenue and a side street that parallels it known as West Napier Avenue.

The mother, according to the write-up, said that as she turned onto West Napier she saw two men in the road dressed in black.

“She stated that the two males pulled out guns and began shooting at her vehicle as they began running away,” the report said.

The mother was said to have backed up and rolled to a halt upon bumping into a car parked outside Mims Grocery at the corner of West Napier and Mumford.

Along with the mother and her son, five other people — three children and two adults — were passengers in the Lexus.

According to the report, one of the adults, a woman, said she was holding the 3-year-old boy inside the car when he was struck by the bullet.

No one else was injured and there was no mention in the report regarding what may have prompted the gunfire.