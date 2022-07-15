Macon woman, 24, found shot to death along rural road in southwest Bibb County

A 24-year-old Macon woman was found shot to death on the side of a rural road in southwest Bibb County.

Mariah Loren Stanfield was found by a passerby in the 9200 block of Knoxville Road in Lizella early Friday morning, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. She had been shot multiple times, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Next of kin have been notified. Authorities have not shared any other details at htis time.

Stanfield is the 37th homicide in Bibb County this year.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.