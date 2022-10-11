Macon woman accused of burning child with clothing iron pleads guilty to cruelty charges

A Macon woman accused of using bursts of steam from a clothing iron to burn a child in her care pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree cruelty to children charges.

The woman, Bonita Michelle Carswell, 58, was sentenced to 15 years on probation for two separate abuse incidents involving the child, who was under the age of 10.

The first incident came to light in August 2017 when someone at the child’s school noticed marks and bruises on the child and informed the authorities. The child, a relative of Carswell’s, later told investigators that Carswell had grabbed the child by the face, leaving fingernail marks and neck bruises. Other wounds were found on the child’s torso.

A year later, in September 2018, the child’s mother discovered that while the child had again been in Carswell’s care, the child suffered steam burns from a clothing iron. Prosecutors said the burns were on the child’s back, arm, neck and hands.

Another relative called 911 and investigators determined that while the iron did not touch the child’s skin, the iron was held close to the child and the steam button was pressed.

Carswell, according to prosecutors, told investigators the child had been burned while the child was ironing clothes, while she was in another room.

A doctor, based on where the injuries were on the child’s body, concluded that there was no way the burns were accidental. Prosecutors said the child later told investigators that Carswell caused the burns.