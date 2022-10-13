Macon woman accused of killing husband during fight turns herself in to police

A Macon woman was charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with her husband’s fatal shooting earlier this month.

Lateesha Taylor Riddle, 33, was jailed Tuesday after she was accused of shooting her husband Eddie Riddle, 50, during a fight on Oct. 2 at their Zebulon Road home.

According to an arrest warrant from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Riddle “grabbed” a 9mm handgun and shot Eddie in the head. He was found dead in the home by police.

Lateesha originally told investigators the conflict began earlier that day and Eddie initiated the argument, but she ignored him and went to Walmart to buy groceries.

The two began arguing again when Lateesha returned home. She said Eddie knocked over collard greens she was cleaning, getting in her face and pushing her head with his finger, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s report.

It was then that Lateesha said she saw Eddie retreat to a bedroom to grab a gun. Deputies who arrived at the scene found Eddie unresponsive. They eventually took Lateesha and her mother, who was inside the house during the killing, to the investigations office for questioning.

Lateesha turned herself in to sheriff’s deputies Tuesday and a bond has not been set, according to jail records.