Macon woman arrested for hit-and-run pedestrian death on Riverside Drive

Police arrested a woman and charged her with vehicular homicide Tuesday in the death of a pedestrian on Riverside Drive earlier this month, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Erica Latee Buckner, 28, at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the death of Freddie Evans, 67, on Riverside Drive in Macon Sept. 7, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Buckner allegedly ran over Evans at about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7 when he tried to cross the street at the 1000 block of Riverside near the Spring Street intersection leading to Gray Highway, according to the statement.

According to an arrest warrant for Buckner, she hit Evans once with her car before she stopped and got out to look at Evans’ body. Buckner then got back in the car and drove away without calling 911, the warrant read. She also had a suspended license at the time.

It was unclear in the warrant how investigators connected Buckner to Evans’ death or where deputies arrested her Tuesday.

Buckner surrendered to deputies before they took her to the Bibb County jail. She is charged with hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license, among other crimes.