Macon woman claimed to be child’s grandmother, received $35k insurance policy, cops say

A Macon woman is wanted for insurance fraud after she allegedly claimed to be a child’s grandmother and received payment after the death, officials said Wednesday.

Police took out a warrant for Dianne Curry, 62, Monday for charges of insurance fraud, according to a statement from the Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance.

Curry took out a life insurance policy on a youth in 2016 with Globe Life and Accident Insurance Company, according to the statement. She told the company she was the child’s grandmother.

When the child died in 2020, Curry received $35,000 from the policy, the OCI said. In a later interview, Curry admitted that she was not the youth’s grandmother.

The child’s death was not suspicious, according to Bryce Rawson, the Special Assistant to the Commissioner of Insurance. Investigators received an anonymous tip from someone “close to the situation” that gave them details about the policy claim, Rawson said.

Curry was still at large Wednesday, according to the statement.