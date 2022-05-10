Macon woman in critical condition after early morning attack in home off Wesleyan Drive

A Macon woman is in critical condition after she and her husband were assaulted in their Kathryn Drive home early Sunday morning, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The home is located in the 4900 block of Kathryn Drive, north of Tattnall Square Academy off of Wesleyan Drive in North Macon.

Both were transported to a local hospital after the call came into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at 1:51 p.m. on Sunday.

Frederick D. Jackson, 41, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the attack. Jackson was found on Pansy Avenue and taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is being held in the Bibb County jail without bond. Additional charges are pending further investigation.