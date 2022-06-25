Macon woman fatally shoots ‘mentally distressed’ brother who pointed a gun at her, police say

A Macon man police say was suffering from an “episode of mental distress” was fatally wounded by his sister Friday night.

Dontarrius Durell Holloway, 32, who was mentally ill according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, was reportedly destroying items in his Wynnwood Drive home in southwest Macon and “displaying a handgun.”

He then pointed the gun at his sister, Destiny Watson, the sheriff’s office says, and Watson, who was also armed, shot and killed him. Watson had not, as of Saturday afternoon, been charged with a crime.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.