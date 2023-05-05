Macon woman fatally shot after argument with boyfriend, police search for suspect

A Macon woman died early Friday morning after an argument with her boyfriend led to a shooting in an apartment complex on Log Cabin Drive in west Macon, officials said.

It is the 21st homicide in Bibb County this year and the fourth fatal shooting this week.

Kaneza Rikial Owens, 28, was found shot and unresponsive in her apartment at Green Meadows Apartments at 3867 Log Cabin Drive just before 4 a.m. Friday, according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Bibb coroner Leon Jones said she was shot multiple times.

Owens apparently got into an argument with her boyfriend Treyvon Deshun Walker, 23, before Walker allegedly shot her in the apartment, the statement said. She died after she was taken to a local hospital, Jones said. Owens’ next of kin were notified.

Deputies were still searching for Walker Friday morning, who they considered to be armed and dangerous. He was last seen running from the apartment complex wearing a black jacket and black shorts.

Walker pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and burglary charges in 2019 stemming from a 2018 case, court records show. A judge issued an arrest warrant for Walker at the end of March because he had violated his parole in some way, according to court documents.

This is the third fatal shooting in Macon this week after shootings Wednesday, Tuesday and Saturday left three others dead. Owens’s death marks the third homicide in May so far.