Macon woman jailed for allegedly opening fire on car, wounding 3-year-old boy in back seat

A Macon woman who was wanted for questioning in the wake of an Aug. 18 shooting that left a 3-year-old boy critically wounded was arrested Tuesday.

Breanna Eugenia Snead, 20, was arrested by a member of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force on charges that include three counts of aggravated assault in the east Macon shooting.

Officials declined to divulge how Snead, of a Radio Drive address, was found.

She had been wanted for allegedly opening fire on a car in front of a house at 2345 Danbury Drive, which runs east of Millerfield Road near Bowden Golf Course.

According to an arrest warrant, Snead “had an ongoing dispute” with a woman who was a passenger in the car. The child who was wounded was the son of the car’s driver.

The boy was struck by a bullet that tore through the car’s back door.

The arrest warrant further stated that the boy’s mother told investigators “she did see (Snead) standing on the porch shooting the handgun at them.”

An update on the child’s condition was not immediately available Wednesday.