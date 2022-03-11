Macon woman pulls knife on mother mad at her for giving marijuana to kids, cops say

There was a fight at a west Macon apartment late one night in January.

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy arrived at the dwelling on Edna Place Road and encountered a mother who gave her side of the quarrel. The mother, 35, said that she and another woman, 24, had been arguing because the younger woman had been giving marijuana to the mother’s children.

The mother said that as the fray escalated, the other woman retrieved a knife and nicked her on the hand.

The deputy then talked to the 24-year-old who, according to the deputy’s write-up, said she “went and got the knife to protect herself because more people were coming to jump her.” The younger woman went on to say that she hadn’t swung the knife at all. She claimed that the mother cut herself reaching for it.

“I noticed droplets of blood on the carpet in front of the couch,” the deputy’s report said. “The cut would be (consistent with) someone reaching for a knife and cutting themselves more so than someone with a downward motion swinging a knife at someone.”

The 24-year-old was jailed on a disorderly conduct charge.

The report did not elaborate on the validity of the mother’s claim that her children — whose ages were not noted — had been given weed.

Dispatches: In the moments before magistrate court began on a recent afternoon at the Bibb jail, a sheriff’s deputy overseeing the courtroom joked with the judge that another deputy was lacking in musical taste because of his unfamiliarity with the ’70s funk band known as the Brothers Johnson. “Must be a young buck,” the judge replied. . . . A 19-year-old woman called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 12 to report that her cousin and his friend shot her with Orbeez beads fired from gel-blaster guns. The woman, according to an incident report, wasn’t seriously hurt. Deputies, however, obtained “pictures of the marks on her” and her car, the report said.