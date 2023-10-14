A Macon woman racked up $18,000 in fraudulent rent, cops say. A Statesboro man got the bill

A Macon woman arrested last month for identity theft used a Statesboro man’s information to accrue more than $18,000 in back rent in 2022, according to police reports.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested Nevi Tramelle Hogan, 41, Sept. 22 for identity theft and fraud charges dating back to 2022, according to arrest warrants and incident reports obtained by the Telegraph.

Detective Eric Short of the Statesboro Police Department, who investigated the case and sent it to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, estimated that Hogan lived in the Park at Northside Apartments for about a year. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office could not confirm how long Hogan lived in the apartment.

Hogan racked up $18,000 of rent that the victim — a man from Statesboro that may have been Hogan’s friend, according to Short — did not know about until he got a bill in the mail, incident reports said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Hogan had her brother come to the apartments, act as the Statesboro man and use the man’s ID card to help secure the lease, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office. The leasing manager of the apartment complex, who was a witness to the fraud and interacted with Hogan, said she recalled Hogan as suspicious, according to Short.

Hogan is also charged with theft in another case in Bibb County after she allegedly stole a card from a woman’s wallet while Hogan was working at a rehabilitation center in November 2022, arrest warrants show.

Hogan returned a dropped wallet to a woman with dementia at the Macon Rehabilitation Center on Coliseum Drive last year, an incident report said. While the woman said all her cards were intact, the workers at the center tried to help her check her bank account but could not do so because of her health.

When rehab clinic employees convinced the woman to check her accounts at the bank, they discovered 70 fraudulent charges linked to Hogan’s iTunes and Cash App accounts, the incident report said. The charges totaled to about $1,337, according to Hogan’s arrest warrant.

Hogan appeared in court Oct. 4, according to court documents, but is no longer in jail.