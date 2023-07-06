Macon Zaxby’s employee sues after employee took picture of her butt. She was a minor

A former employee at a Zaxby’s restaurant in Macon is suing a parent company for discrimination, saying another employee took a picture of her buttocks and circulated it among co-workers.

The employee who filed the lawsuit was a minor at the time of the incident. The Telegraph is not identifying her.

According to the suit filed in federal court, a male employee took a picture of the female employee’s buttocks as she bent over on Dec. 9, at the Zaxby’s on Presidential Parkway. A few days later, the male employee showed the picture to several co-workers. The woman complained to her manager and told him that it made her feel uncomfortable.

On Dec. 15, the woman again complained to her manager who, according to the lawsuit, denied that a picture had been taken.

The manager allegedly told the woman that she was being fired, that she could not transfer to another Zaxby’s and that “if you try to fight it, we will fight it even harder,” the lawsuit said.

The suit was filed against Graham Crackas Inc., a Macon corporation that does business as Zaxby’s.

“Graham Crackas’s conduct in harassing (the woman) on the basis of her sex, ignoring her complaints about that harassment, and ultimately using (her) sex and complaints about harassment as a motivating factor in her termination violated” her civil rights, the lawsuit says.

The woman is seeking at least $50,000 in damages.

A lawsuit represents only one side of a legal argument. Graham Crackas has so far not responded to the suit.