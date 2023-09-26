macOS Sonoma is now available

Apple’s macOS Sonoma update is now available. The Mac’s big 2023 software update adds a new Game Mode for Apple Silicon devices, interactive desktop widgets, videoconferencing improvements and more.

To install macOS Sonoma, you’ll need a somewhat recent computer. It supports MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini models from 2018 and newer, iMac and Mac Pro devices from 2019 and later, the Mac Studio from 2022 onward and the 2017 iMac Pro.

Once you’ve determined that your Mac is eligible, you can head to System Settings > General > Software Update to initiate the download and installation.

Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Many of macOS Sonoma’s top features are under the hood, and it appears to be a largely incremental update. But Apple still added plenty of interesting new features, including high-resolution screensavers of real-world locations, an updated login screen, interactive widgets, various videoconferencing enhancements (including new effects like the balloons pictured above), Safari profiles (for keeping work and personal separate) web apps you can install in the Dock, inline predictive text and more. There’s even a new Game Mode that prioritizes system resources for smoother gaming performance and improves latency for AirPods and wireless controllers.

For more on Sonoma’s features, you can review Engadget’s in-depth preview of the latest version of macOS.