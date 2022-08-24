Macoupin County jury convicts Granite City woman of 2015 killing of Woodburn man

Judge's gavel

A Granite City woman was convicted Wednesday of the 2015 slaying of a rural Macoupin County man during a residential burglary.

It marked the first murder conviction in Macoupin County since the 1980s, according to a press release from the state's attorney's office.

A jury deliberated about two hours before finding Chancey Y. Hutson, 31, guilty of two counts of the first-degree murder in the slaying of Cody J. Adams, 34, of Woodburn, an unincorporated community about three miles west of Bunker Hill.

Adams died of a single gunshot to the upper arm and chest at his home on New Year’s Day 2015.

William D. Kavanaugh, 37, of Edwardsville is also awaiting trial in the case. He is being housed on a $1 million bond in the Macoupin County Jail in Carlinville.

Evidence during the trial suggested Adams struggled with Hutson and Kavanaugh during the break-in. During that struggle, a mask Hutson was wearing came off.

Adams' mother, who also struggled with Hutson, was not able to make a positive identification of Hutson.

The case went cold for a little more than two years before a database matched Hutson's DNA to the DNA on the mask.

Hutson faces 20 to 60 behind bars. Her sentencing before Seventh Judicial Circuit Court Associate Judge Joshua Meyer is set for Oct. 3.

Kavanaugh is next in court on Sept. 1.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Macoupin County jury convicts woman in 2015 killing