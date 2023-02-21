Macoupin County man sentenced to 66 years in prison for first-degree murder

Judge's gavel

A Macoupin County man was sentenced Friday to 66 years in the Illinois Department Corrections for his part in the 2018 murder of a Chesterfield woman in her home.

David W. Buck, 39, of Medora was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in January.

Judge Joshua A. Meyer pronounced the sentence in Macoupin County court in Carlinville.

Rachel E. Warren, 34, was shot in her home in the 400 block of North Main Street on Feb. 8, 2018. Chesterfield, a town of about 200, is about 10 miles southwest of Carlinville.

Warren and a companion, Allen Wheeler, also of Chesterfield, picked up Buck earlier and brought him to Warren's home.

After the shooting, Buck abducted Wheeler and forced him at gunpoint to drive to a rural area where Buck disposed of the murder weapon.

Buck eventually stole Wheeler's truck and was later apprehended in nearby Jersey County after a police chase.

Buck will serve concurrent time in prison for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful restraint.

At the time of the murder, Buck was on parole for a felony he committed in Texas.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: A Macoupin County man was sentenced to prison for first-degree murder