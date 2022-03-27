Macquarie, BCI Buy National Grid Gas Unit Stake For $5.5 Billion

Paul Wallace and Isis Almeida
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) --

National Grid Plc has sold 60% of its gas transmission business to Macquarie Asset Management and British Columbia Investment Management Corp. in a deal worth more than £4 billion.

The U.K. firm will receive approximately £2.2 billion ($2.9 billion) in cash for the stake in the business, known as NGG. National Grid will also receive approximately £2 billion from additional debt financing when the deal’s completed, it said in a statement on Sunday.

National Grid will hold its 40% stake in NGG via a new holding company called GasT TopCo. It has an option to sell that stake to the consortium in the first half of next year.

