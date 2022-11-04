Macquarie Group's (ASX:MQG) Dividend Will Be Increased To A$3.00

The board of Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) has announced that the dividend on 13th of December will be increased to A$3.00, which will be 10% higher than last year's payment of A$2.72 which covered the same period. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.7%.

Macquarie Group's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Macquarie Group has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Macquarie Group's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 50%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 3.6%. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 61% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$1.48 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$6.22. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Macquarie Group has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Macquarie Group's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Macquarie Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Macquarie Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

