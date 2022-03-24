Macquarie, PSP Makes $2.5 Billion Rival Bid for Australia’s Uniti

(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Asset Management and PSP Investments have made an offer to buy Uniti Group Ltd. for about A$3.4 billion ($2.5 billion), paving the way for a bidding war over the Australian telecommunications company.

Uniti received a non-binding cash offer of A$5 per share from the consortium, the company said in a statement to the exchange on Thursday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The bid is at a 7% premium to Wednesday’s stock price before trading was suspended. The board is considering the proposal.

The new offer throws a challenge to the company’s board who entered into exclusive talks last week with New Zealand infrastructure investment firm HRL Morrison & Co., which tabled a cash offer of A$4.50 per share.

Shares in Uniti rose as much as 2.8% after trading resumed in Sydney on Thursday.

(Updates throughout with company confirmation)

